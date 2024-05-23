Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says service delivery plans are in place ahead of May 29 elections

Durban's mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has implemented contingency plans to ensure smooth and drama-free elections in eThekwini on May 29. Kaunda has issued a directive through the City Manager Musa Mbhele that all service delivery units must be on high alert to ensure that there are no service delivery disruptions on the election day.

In addition to this, he said plumbing and electrical repairs are under way at municipal halls that will be used as voting stations. Meanwhile, temporary electrification infrastructure will be erected at voting stations without electricity. Kaunda said this will be done on May 27 once marquees have been installed.

"Several generators have been sourced in case of unplanned power outages in areas near voting stations. There are teams focusing on the repairs of street lights in areas that are located near voting stations," he said. Kaunda vowed measures will be put in place for areas with intermittent water supply. He said water containers and static tanks have been sourced for those areas without water.

There will also be toilets at voting stations with no sanitation facilities. In terms of solid and cleansing waste, Kaunda said bins or alternatives will be put at voting stations expecting high voter turnout. "Grass cutting is also under way at Municipal halls and open fields that will be used as voting stations to ensure they are ready for election day. This is in line with the municipality’s seasonal grass cutting schedule," Kaunda said.

The mayor said the City is working closely with police to maintain peace and order around voting stations on the day. All voting stations will be open from 7am to 9pm on May 29. Voters must carry their green-bar-coded identity document, smart card identity document, or a temporal identity document certificate to access the voting station and to be allowed to vote.