MECs, former mayor vying for positions to lead ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal

The race to lead the ANC Women’s League in KwaZulu-Natal has reached its climax after three slates have been announced. This is ahead of the elective conference in Durban over the weekend.

The chairperson of the league in the province is often included in the provincial cabinet, making it one of the most heavily contested positions. The first slate is led by Bongi Sithole-Moloi, the current MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta). Sithole-Moloi is also a member of the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC in the province.

Her slate includes Nondumiso Cele, a former exco (executive committee) member of the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality who is now a member of the KZN provincial legislature. Cele is vying for the deputy chairperson position. Another slate vying for power is led by Nonhlanhla Khoza, the current MEC for social development.

Khoza was the incumbent until the ANC dissolved the structure and replaced it with an interim one. Khoza’s deputy, according to the slate, is Mbali Frazer, the current education MEC in the province. Also in Khoza’s corner is Fikile Masiko, a PEC member of the ANC in the province. She was co-opted in January this year with former education MEC, Mthandeni Dlungwana.

Masiko is vying for the position of deputy secretary while in the Sithole-Moloi slate, she is also included for the same position. Zama Sokhabase, a Zandile Gumede loyalist who is currently an exco member in the eThekwini municipality is vying for the secretary position. A late entrant in the race is Hlengiwe Mavimbela, the former MEC for sport, arts and culture who lost her job when the “Taliban” faction took over the provincial government in August last year.

Surprisingly, Mavimbela’s slate includes Cele as its deputy chairperson and Sithole-Moloi as its treasurer. Sithole-Moloi’s lobbyist told IOL that the move is meant to confuse branches. “That is pure propaganda, she is not part of that slate,” one of her lobbyists said when IOL asked about her inclusion in the Hlengiwe Mavimbela slate.