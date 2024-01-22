MK party appoints FeesMustFall campaigner Bonginkosi Khanyile as leader of party’s youth ground forces

FeesMustFall campaigner Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed as the national coordinator and volunteer in chief of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. Khanyile will lead the party’s youth ground forces as it continues to campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a statement, MK’s Acting Secretary General, Thanduxolo Dyodo, said the decision was made after a thorough assessment of the challenges facing the youth. He said Khanyile would be the best suited, and fit for purpose to lead. “Khanyile has the right credentials and consciousness to lead efforts to overcome the myriad of challenges facing the youth of our country.

“His role will be to coordinate efforts and organise the youth to rally behind the banner of the MK Party, whilst mobilising and agitating them to wage popular struggles,” he said. Dyodo said their agenda was to centre the youth movement to ensure that they stayed focused as the election campaign intensified. He said: “Free education, employment for all, a fight against drugs and alcohol, a fight against gender-based violence and all other social issues top our agenda as the incoming government.”