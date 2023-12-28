Patriotic Alliance fires Bonginkosi Khanyile for addressing Umkhonto weSizwe party event

Durban — Despite tendering an apology and explaining reasons for being at an Umkhonto we Sizwe party event, the Patriotic Alliance has expelled Bonginkosi Khanyile.

In his explanation, coupled with an apology, the former #FeesMustFall leader said: “I have noted since (sic) with grave concern how my pictures and videos at the event have been used on social media for propaganda purposes and to create the impression that I have left the Patriotic Alliance to join Umkhonto we Sizwe This is far from truth as I remain a loyal and disciplined member of the PA. My long-standing association with former president Jacob Zuma is no secret and I still regard him as my father.

“When I heard that he was going to address the same MK gathering, I used an opportunity to reconnect as I was in the vicinity where the event was taking place. I attended the gathering purely in my personal capacity to give support to my father,” said Khanyile.

However, his seemingly profuse apology did not deter Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene from expelling him.