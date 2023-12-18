MK Party is a fake MK, says ANC KZN leader Bheki Mtolo

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed the new party that was unveiled by the former president, Jacob Zuma, and said it was a fake uMkhonto we Sizwe. ANC provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Mtolo, said people must not be duped into believing the MK Party that Zuma said he would vote for was part of the ANC.

He said this was not the same MK that was formed by the ANC in 1961 to wage an armed Struggle against the apartheid regime. The new MK party can recruit anyone, even children who were born in the 2000s, said Mtolo. The ANC in KZN was briefing the media on Monday on the decision by Zuma that he will not vote for the ANC next year, but he will vote for the MK party.

Mtolo said people must not be misled by comments by Zuma that this was a genuine MK that was the military wing of the ANC at the height of the Struggle. This was an outfit whose intentions were not aligned with the objectives and principles of the ANC. Members of the real MK will campaign with the ANC in KZN to retain the province, said Mtolo.

