ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has agreed to withdraw his resignation from the party after a meeting with Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. Msimang resigned a few days ago from the ANC, saying the party has failed to act on corruption.

He also said the country was in a state of crisis. The ANC said on Thursday Msimang met with Mbalula after a meeting was facilitated by veterans. Mbalula also said he regretted the remarks he made over the weekend that Msimang took money from new parties.

In a statement, the ANC said the meeting with Mavuso took place on Wednesday. The party has committed itself to deal with unethical conduct among its leaders. The ANC Veterans League had taken a resolution at its conference a few months ago that the ANC must not include people who are implicated in corruption in the list of its parliamentarians.

The ANC nomination process for candidates to the national assembly and provincial legislature is still under way. The veterans had said those who are implicated in corruption should not serve the party. The ANC said in a statement on Thursday that they will deal with these issues.

“We are determined that only members whose reputations are beyond reproach will be included in our list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures. This means that those implicated by the Zondo Commission will not be included in our lists if their names have not been cleared by the ANC Integrity Commission. “In this regard, we are pleased that Msimang has agreed to withdraw his resignation and will continue to speak up against any malfeasance impacting the interests of society. The ANC will continuously seek the wise counsel of the elders of the ANC, in whose footsteps we walk. “The SG regrets that he made comments that impugned the integrity of Msimang, suggesting that he was vulnerable to taking a bribe from a newly established political formation, or, for that matter, any other source,” said the ANC.