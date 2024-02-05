Nangolo Mbumba appointed new President of Namibia

Former Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbambu has been sworn in as the new President after the death of Hage Geingob. Mbambu, was sworn in on Sunday in the capital Windhoek and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was appointed as his deputy.

In his speech Mbumba said he would continue to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors. “I undertake to continue building on the excellent foundation established by the founding father, Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, the former president Dr. Hifikepunye Pohamba, and our beloved President, Dr. Hage G. Geingob – may his soul rest in peace,” said Mbumba. Geingob died a few days after he was admitted to hospital for cancer treatment.

The Presidency in Namibia announced earlier on Sunday, that in line with the law, Mbumba was appointed to take over the position left vacant by Geingob. “Following the sudden passing of the late Dr Geingob, former president of the Republic of Namibia, on February 4, in terms of article 34 (1) of the Namibian Constitution, Dr Nangolo Mbumba was sworn in on Sunday as the president of the Republic of Namibia. On the same occasion Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was appointed and sworn in as vice president of the Republic of Namibia,” said the presidency. President Cyril Ramaphosa, the African National Congress (ANC) and Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) paid tribute to Geingob.

The president of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan also paid tribute to the late leader of Namibia. African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat described Geingob as a pan-Africanist. “A baobab has fallen. My most sincere condolences to the government, the people and the family of my brother, Dr Hage Geingob, president of the Republic of Namibia. An inspiring pan-Africanist leader who led his country with humility, determination and and courage until the end,” said Faki.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo paid tribute to Geingob and said he was a veteran of the liberation struggle in Namibia. They said his death was not only a loss to Namibia but to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the continent. They said he was an outstanding leader.