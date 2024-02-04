Tributes flood in from leaders as Africa mourns Namibian President Geingob

Tributes poured in from across the continent for liberation Struggle icon and President of the Republic of Namibia Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob, who died at the age of 82 on Sunday morning. Geingob died at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek where he was receiving medical treatment for cancer.

His wife, Madame Monica Geingob, and his children were by his side at the time. He returned to Namibia from the US on Wednesday following a two-day novel treatment for cancerous cells, the presidency confirmed on Thursday. Geingob, was an anti-apartheid activist who became Namibia’s third and longest-serving president.

On Sunday the country’s new president, Dr Nangolo Mbumba, said: “His medical team, as I informed the nation only yesterday, has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our president recovers. “Regrettably, notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on. “The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation Struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house.

“At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.” President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the news and on behalf of the South African nation extended condolences. Ramaphosa said: “South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections. “President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia’s liberation from colonialism and apartheid. He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today. “We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kenyan president William Ruto said: “I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family and the people of Namibia following the death of President Hage Geingob. “President Geingob was a distinguished leader who served the people of Namibia with focus and dedication. He was a believer in a unified Africa and strongly promoted the continent’s voice and visibility in the global arena.

“May God give the people of Namibia strength and courage during this difficult period. Rest in peace.” Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa said: “My heartfelt condolences to the family of President Hage Geingob and the people of Namibia. “President Geingob’s leadership and resilience will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts are with Namibia during this difficult time.”