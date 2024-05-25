New NATJOINTS offices opened just in time for the 2024 elections

Police Minister Bheki Cele has unveiled the new offices of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Coordination Centre, which will be based at the SA Police Service’s training academy in Tshwane. The new centre serves as a central point of contact for coordination of information and this will be especially helpful as the country heads to the National and Provincial General Elections on May 29.

Cele said that the NATJOINTS Coordination Centre (NCC) was born from past experiences learnt when government formulated a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “As government we soon realised the importance of reconfiguring the way we would deal with the challenges of the deadly virus, as a collective. The NCC underpins the ‘whole of government’ approach to the country’s security,” he added. The centre will be based at the South African Police Service’s largest training college, situated west of Pretoria.

“The centre is where the reporting of incidents and swift, prompt and coordinated response to any and every eventuality within the mandate of NATJOINTS will unfold,” he explained. “We are told that this building that houses the NCC has been renovated and repurposed to meet all needs and purposes. This process has taken four months,” Cele added. “So while the timing of the opening may be opportune, establishing a nerve centre of such magnitude, to house the National Joint Operational Intelligence Structures, has been a long time coming.”

He also added that the centre has been fitted with the necessary equipment and machinery as well as technology advancements to ensure all agencies work seamlessly. “The facility is fitted with state-of-the-art data network and communication systems as well as audio-visual and advanced technical capabilities. Basically, at all times this facility will ensure that optimal situational awareness is never compromised. Such is critical for strategic, operational and tactical decision-making and command direction of intelligence structures,” the Minister said. General Bheki Cele has launched a new the intelligence structure to assist the police as the country heads to the May 29 elections Picture: SAPS Elections Cele said that the the NCC will serve as the epicentre for the planning of all major events across the country, including the upcoming elections and the Presidential inauguration.