Nine candidates in running for position of deputy public protector

Former South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) CEO Tseliso Thipanyane is back in the running for the position of Deputy Public Protector after he could not get appointed public protector last year when Kholeka Gcaleka was selected by Parliament. Thipanyane is one of nine candidates who have been shortlisted by members of the justice and correctional services committee in Parliament on Wednesday.

The position of deputy public protector became available after Gcaleka replaced Busisiwe Mkhwebane last year. Members of the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) agreed on the names of nine candidates to be interviewed for the position of deputy public protector. There were 44 candidates who were vying for the position of deputy public protector and the committee whittled it down to nine names.

ANC MP Nomathemba Maseko-Jele nominated Siphokazi Moleshe and said she was the right person for the job. Moleshe is currently the Chief Director for Corporate Services in the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Gauteng. Maseko-Jele also nominated Victor Mavhidala, who is serving as a provincial manager for the SAHRC in Limpopo. Another ANC MP Xola Nqola nominated Shadrack Tebeile. Tebeile has served as an acting judge in Limpopo.

Nqola also nominated Aaron Bunguzana, who is the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane also said she supported Tebeile to be shortlisted for the job. Mkhwebane also said she wants Fumisa Ngqele to join the candidates who have been shortlisted. Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen of the ANC picked Ponatshego Mogaladi and said she could do well as a deputy public protector. Mogaladi is the executive manager for investigations in the Office of the Public Protector. Newhoudt-Druchen also nominated Lindiwe Mkhize, who is a magistrate. The last candidate she nominated was Mari Marriott, who is a state advocate in the NPA.