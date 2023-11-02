Mixed reaction to Kholeka Gcaleka’s appointment as South Africa’s public protector

Newly-appointed Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka will need to work extra hard to prove her fitness for the position. This is according to Stellenbosch University’s School of Public Leadership director Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Gcaleka to the position with effect from Wednesday, for a non-renewable term of seven years.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The President wishes Advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication.” The National Assembly voted in support of Gcaleka’s appointment last month with 244 votes in her favour. Her predecessor Busisiwe Mkhwebane was impeached in September this year.

Ndevu said: “The fact that she received very low support from Parliament in comparison to her predecessors means that she needs to work extra hard to prove her fitness for the position.” Opposition parties have been divided over Gcaleka’s appointment with some claiming she was unsuitable and would rob the institution of public respect. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said: “We wish Advocate Kholeka well and to really bring back the status of that office and to do what is necessary without fear or favour.”

GOOD party congratulated Gcaleka on her appointment saying it was unfortunate the office of the public protector fell victim to factional political battles and has been “weaponised by politicians”. Meanwhile, the DA and EFF have maintained their opposition to Gcaleka’s appointment. DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “We come from a very difficult period with the controversies that marked the former public protector’s office and it would have been appropriate to restore the dignity of that office by appointing someone who is neutral.”