NUM Highveld region to march against Transnet's inability to transport minerals to ports

The National Union of Mineworkers' (NUM) Highveld region is set to march to the Presidency and Department of Public Enterprises offices in Pretoria to seek intervention over Transnet's logistic failures. The trade union demanded an immediate address to the state-owned entity's catastrophe to deliver minerals to and from the country's terminal ports across the country.

The march is planned to take place on December 9 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to deliver a memorandum of demands highlighting the urgent need for government to intervene. In a statement, the union said this would also address the number of Section 189A notices issued by the mining companies, with intentions to retrench workers, mostly in the coal mining sector. "The current Transnet crisis is impacting heavily on the livelihoods of thousands of mineworkers," it said.

It added that the crisis at Transnet was jeopardising the current quality of jobs in the face of a rising unemployment rate. NUM Highveld regional deputy secretary, Thapelo Malekutu said the government's promises to create more jobs rang hollow, since government was unable to safeguard or preserve the existing employment opportunities. According to NUM, various mining companies were sitting with stockpiles of minerals that needed to be transported to the ports.

It said the deteriorating situation at Transnet has led to severe negative consequences, including the imminent retrenchment of workers. "Despite the government's recent announcement of a turnaround strategy for Transnet, delays in the implementation of that strategy threaten the very existence of jobs in the mining province of Mpumalanga," it said. NUM also called on all workers, including concerned citizens from all walks of life, to join the march in solidarity.