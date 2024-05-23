Numsa says you should not vote for these parties if you are part of the working class

With the 2024 general elections less than a week away, numerous political parties are pulling out all the stops to get South Africans to vote for them. However, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has advised South Africans that they should should not vote for certain parties at the polls.

Numsa’s national spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement that because the trade union has for decades represented the struggles of the working class, including both organised and unorganised workers, it was impossible for the union to remain silent and not take a political stance in the elections. “Our decision on this question must serve as political guidance for workers and the working class, without deciding for them,” said Hlubi-Majola. “Because as a union, we are very clear that in any class-divided society, the dominant class that oppresses and exploits the working class, reproduces itself in the state and over time we have grown to learn that the state in a capitalist mode of production, is nothing but an organ of oppression.”

Numsa said the the working class should not vote for the following political parties: Democratic Alliance To this, DA member of Parliament Ashor Sarupen responded: “It is sad that after 30 years of failed policies, Numsa wants to prop up the status quo. The DA plans to create more jobs for all South Africans. It is a pity that Numsa does not want the poor to find work.” Patriotic Alliance

The provincial chairperson of ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, said Numsa is associated with the African National Congress (ANC), therefore he is not worried what it has to say. “Sometimes, the problem with unions is that they fight for those who are already employed. We are not against unions but what we are saying is that can't have unions holding the government and economy to ransom. “The economy should grow with more people getting jobs. We are fighting for all South Africans, employed or unemployed,” Mncwango said.

Rise Mzansi ACDP The trade union went on to say that that the working class should not waste votes by voting for independent candidates.