Parliament’s presiding officers commend Buthelezi’s legacy and contribution, marking his death an end of an era

South Africa’s parliamentary presiding officers have issued a heartfelt tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying the death of such a towering figure in the nation’s history marked an end of an era. Buthelezi’s contributions to Parliament have been described as “nothing short of remarkable”.

He embarked on his parliamentary journey in 1994, at the inception of South Africa’s democratic rule. Parliamentary Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said from that moment, he became a “guiding light, illuminating legislative halls with his wisdom and unwavering commitment to serving our great nation”. “His presence was a source of wisdom that consistently guided our work in Parliament. His unmatched dedication and unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of South Africans set a standard that we all aspired to uphold. He possessed a wealth of legislative and political leadership experience, having led a political party both during the apartheid era and in post-apartheid South Africa. This experience was invaluable as we navigated the complex terrain of building a new democratic South Africa,” she said. Mapisa-Nqakula said that Prince Buthelezi's role extended far beyond the walls of Parliament as he was a figure who contributed significantly to the very foundations of the country’s democracy.

“His courage during the student boycott of 1950 and his response to Dr. HF Verwoerd during an Imbizo convened by King Cyrian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe earned him the praise name, ‘Ubhejane ovimbela amabhulu eblinjini eMona’ (translated to: the Rhino that blocked the Boers at the Mona bridge). He stood as a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity,” she said. As South Africa's longest-serving Minister of Home Affairs, Parliament commended Buthelezi’s ability to navigate the complexities of governance during the presidencies of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, earning the role of Acting President on numerous occasions. “Today, as we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, we remember him as a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on our journey to democracy. His commitment to serving our country remains unparalleled, and his legacy will inspire generations to come.

“On behalf of Parliament and all South Africans, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and his political home, the Inkatha Freedom Party. May they find solace in the knowledge that he served our society with humility and dedication,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. The Nelson Mandela Foundation said Buthelezi’s legacy was an “imposing and complex one” that embraced strands as diverse as the mobilisation of ethnic identities in political struggles, the making of peace, service in a government of national unity, and dedication to making democracy work in South Africa. “His life journey intersected at multiple points with that of Nelson Mandela. In many ways the two leaders came to embody an understanding of reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor of forgetting the past, nor even of learning to like one another – it was simply about determining to get on together,” the Foundation said.

Archbishop of Cape Town, Dr Thabo Makgoba offered a tribute on behalf of the Synod of Bishops and the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA). He said that apart from being a towering figure in the life of the Zulu nation and South Africa, Prince Buthelezi was a lay minister of their church who often represented his parish, the Diocese of Zululand and ACSA in church forums, and was a member of the Order of Simon of Cyrene.