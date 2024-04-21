Pheko was a father figure, says Holomisa

The African National Congress (ANC) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have described Motsoko Pheko as a struggle veteran. The ANC and the UDM said Pheko played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle.

Pheko was a leader of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), but he left parliament years ago. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said parliamentarians had deep respect for Pheko when he was a member of the national assembly. He said many members of parliament regarded Pheko as a father figure.

“Pheko's pivotal role in the struggle is widely recognised, characterised by his uncompromising nature and steadfast dedication to the PAC. His unwavering commitment to the issue of land rights exemplifies his profound passion for justice and equality. “Despite his initial appearance of being brisk, Pheko was known to be a deeply warm individual upon closer acquaintance. His distinctive pan-African coloured scarves made him easily recognisable from afar, adding to his memorable presence. Many of us regarded him as a father figure within Parliament, and his legacy will continue to be cherished and remembered fondly,” said Holomisa. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Pheko was a struggle veteran and they stand with his family in this hour of need.

Pheko was involved in the struggle for many years, but continued to be part of a new democratic project in the country. He served his people loyally and he was unwavering in his pursuit for justice and equality. Bhengu-Motsiri said Pheko will be remembered for years to come for what he has done for the country.