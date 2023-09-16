“Politicians can’t tell amabutho what to do,” Ngizwe Mchunu says about Mangosuthu Buthelezi funeral

Former Ukhozi FM personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, has once again lashed out at politicians for allegedly wanting to use the funeral of the late IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as a tool to promote their political agendas. He claimed that politicians wanted to control amabutho (Zulu regiments) and how they should conduct themselves during the funeral service.

“Amabutho cannot be controlled by politicians. There’s no political agenda that can play here. This is the funeral of a Zulu Prime Minister who has managed to mould and unite the Zulu nation,” he said. This comes after concerns were raised over amabutho who carry their traditional weapons and how they are expected to play their role on Saturday. Mchunu is one of the hundreds of mourners who are attending Buthelezi’s funeral. The funeral in Ulundi is attended by royalty, politicians, government officials, business people, locals, friends, and former colleagues. IFP supporters have also packed the stadium to the rafters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Buthelezi will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 1. Buthelezi passed away on September 9, aged 95. [email protected]