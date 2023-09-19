Postbank claims all Sassa grants paid, but has it really?

Postbank, that experienced a “glitch” in its system that left thousands of poor, unemployed, disabled, old, and child-rearing people without access to their social grants, have claimed that all beneficiaries were paid by Tuesday. In a statement issued by Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako, according to Postbank records, all outstanding South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payments to recipients that were impacted by the "system incident" of September 5 and 6 have been made.

"The process of reversing funds into all affected beneficiaries’ accounts has been completed. Many Sassa Gold Card beneficiaries who had outstanding payments have been able to access their money through channels that include ATMs and retailers," Diako said. However, human rights organisation Black Sash refuted Postbank’s bold claim. Evashnee Naidu, Black Sash regional manager in KwaZulu-Natal, said that despite the latest media statement by Postbank claiming that all affected beneficiaries had been paid, 14 days later, Black Sash in KZN was still assisting beneficiaries who had not been able to access their September grant payment.

"They have tried unsuccessfully over the past two weeks to withdraw their grant but are still without their monthly lifeline," she said. Postbank advised that those social grant beneficiaries who need to make enquiries relating to their social grant payments to contact Postbank on the WhatsApp customer line, 073 806 1631, or email [email protected] Beneficiaries could also call 080 053 5455.

Diako said that since its systems were "very thorough", it also found some attempts to defraud the system. "Some individuals who would have received their funds tried to get double payments. Our systems are very thorough, and the people who are making these attempts will not be successful. Instead, what these people are doing is clogging the system and denying people who need genuine assistance from being helped,“ he said. While he said those incidents would be reported to law enforcement agencies, Diako said these incidents also "perpetuated the incorrect notion that there are still large numbers of Sassa beneficiaries that have not been paid".