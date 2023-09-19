Impact of Postbank’s ‘glitch’ not over yet, says Black Sash

While Postbank said it had “fully corrected” payments owed to Sassa beneficiaries following a technical glitch two weeks ago that prevented the distribution of grants, human rights organisation Black Sash, said the impact was still being felt. “Black Sash are still encountering beneficiaries who can’t access their funds, however, this is decreasing, we can only comment according to the pay sites we visit,” said spokesperson, Angie Richardson.

“This means we don't have a full view of the number of beneficiaries who may still be struggling. “What we are also seeing is an escalating number of beneficiaries changing their payment details to a commercial bank account due to the fear that next month there may be more issues with their Sassa gold card account.” Postbank spokesperson, Bongani Diako, said 600 000 reversals were initially done, and by last Friday morning, 100 000 of the reversals that were outstanding were finalised.

“Five-thousand reversals were completed by Thursday, September 14 and we had 100 000 outstanding by Friday morning. The remaining 100 000 were also completed on that same Friday. “As a result, all the affected beneficiaries have been paid. “We encourage beneficiaries to check the availability of the funds in their accounts prior to escalating via the customer care contact points that have been provided,” he said.

Calls have since been made for Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to take responsibility for the payment delays, and step down. DA spokesperson for social development, Bridget Masango, said it was Zulu’s responsibility to ensure that the appointed service providers were able to provide services. “If the minister is not willing to aid those most in need and are literally begging to be helped, then it is high time that President Cyril Ramaphosa fire her from Cabinet and replace her with someone who actually intends to uphold their Constitutional obligations,” said Masango.

Zulu’s office did not respond to questions by deadline on Monday. Meanwhile, old age grant beneficiary, Prudence Titi, said she managed to receive her grant through a local spaza shop. “I had gone to town to try and withdraw the grant, but after the local retailers and ATM failed, I returned home hopeless.