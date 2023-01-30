‘Potholes?’ Twitter unimpressed by new Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad’s pothole priority

Johannesburg – Amid the city’s crumbling roads and infrastructure, the newly elected City of Joburg mayor, Al-Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad, says in his 100 days he is looking at fixing potholes as a matter of priority. Amad was last week elected as the new Joburg mayor, having been backed by the ANC, EFF, PA and Cope for the top position, which he is expected to stay in for no more than six months.

He is expected to be replaced by the ANC’s Dada Morero, once the ANC and EFF reach consensus in a complicated coalition agreement which could see the parties enter into a power sharing deal with the Gauteng metros. The DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed as mayor after a motion of no confidence last week. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika at the weekend, Amad said the city was looking at fixing at potholes and identifying systems that could assist in identifying those potholes.

“Remember we are now in a digital era and the technology has advanced so much that there is technology that you can use and it will deploy the data to the person who allocates or deploys the human resources to fill up those potholes. “So that can be achievable and I believe so, within the period of 100 days,” he said. The Joburg Roads Agency is responsible for potholes on municipal roads, while the city also has also an active partnership with Discovery and Dial Direct’s Pothole Patrol, which has seen over tens of thousands of potholes repaired around the city.

Amad has also maintained that Phalatse’s legacy in the city was about the collapse of the city’s finances. Amad added, however, that if her plans to combat load shedding were feasible it was something they could look into. He said if Phalatse had put any plans in place they would continue with those plans because they were meant for the residents of the City of Joburg and not individuals.

However, many on Twitter were not impressed with Amad and they did not waste time in sharing their views. “Hhaybo! This guy is gonna spend over 3 months in office dealing with the issue of potholes 💔. Must be nice to drive a Germany car and not knowing what an ordinary person in your city is going through daily because wow. I wash my hands,” –@YayaRSA said. Hhaybo! This guy is gonna spend over 3 months in office dealing with the issue of potholes 💔.



Must be nice to drive a Germany car and not knowing what an ordinary person in your city is going through daily because wow. I wash my hands 🧼![CDATA[]]>👏 — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) January 29, 2023 “Wow potholes 🤣🤣🤣 so many issues in this city and he chose the easiest one to deal with 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” – @TroublemakerKB said.

Wow potholes 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣 so many issues in this city and he chose the easiest one to deal with 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣 — Kabasa (@TroublemakerKB) January 29, 2023 “He has a degree in Islamic Sciences. How on earth is he going to run the City of Johannesburg. Does this position not call for a formal qualifications when all positions below him require degrees. This is a big joke,” – @fortobefree123 said. He has a degree in Islamic Sciences. How on earth is he going to run the City of Johannesburg. Does this position not call for a formal qualifications when all positions below hom require degrees. This is a big joke. — Proudly SA🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@fortobefree123) January 29, 2023 “Fixing potholes? Seriously is that what @AbubakrThapelo wants to achieve for the continent's economic hub, the most dense city in our country, a city beset by failing infrastructure, burgeoning costs, economic decay, massive unemployment and poverty, challenges of climate change?” @Maggs Naidu asked. Fixing potholes? Seriously is that what @AbubakrThapelo wants to achieve for the continent's economic hub, the most dense city in our country, a city beset by failing infrastructure, burgeoning costs, economic decay, massive unemployment and poverty, challenges of climate change? — Maggs Naidu ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@maggsnaidu) January 29, 2023 “But arent the masses directly affected by these same potholes they feel matter shouldn't be top priority 🤷🏽 Eradicating these could well be his legacy for Jhb residents😂,” – @pholoho_Mpiti said.

But arent the masses directly affected by these same potholes they feel matter shouldn't be top priority 🤷![CDATA[]]>🏽 Eradicating these could well be his legacy for Jhb residents😂 — Pholoho (@pholoho_Mpiti) January 29, 2023 “I am concerned he does not know about the plan to combat load shedding. ‘If there is such a plan…’ Was he not a councillor. Should he not know this? We the ordinary residents know this – even down in Ethekwini,” – @ShanMoff said. I am concerned he does not know about the plan to combat loadshedding. "If there is such a plan....". Was he not a councillor. Should he not know this? We the ordinary residents know this - even down in Ethekwini. — Shan Mo (@ShanMoff) January 29, 2023 Meanwhile Sanral, the South African National Roads Agency, came out in support of the mayor, saying: “To clarify, this is a joint venture between SANRAL, the Department of Transport, provincial, regional and municipal government. In partnership we are able to support SMMEs and work to solving the pothole problem. Thank you for your feedback and support.” To clarify, this is a joint venture between SANRAL, the Department of Transport, provincial, regional and municipal government. In partnership we are able to support SMMEs and work to solving the pothole problem. Thank you for your feedback and support. — SANRAL (@SANRAL_za) January 30, 2023 “We have developed an app where you can now report potholes instantaneously. Available on the Google Play store and iOS App Store here,” Sanral added.