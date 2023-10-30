President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared December 15 a public holiday to celebrate the victory of the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup at the weekend. Ramaphosa said he will not be able to declare the public holiday now in order to allow Matric students to write their exams.

The class of 2023 began their exams on Monday with over 720,000 students sitting for their final exam this year. However, he said the public holiday should happen after Grade 12 learners are done writing. Ramaphosa, who was addressing the nation on Monday, said he wanted to celebrate the achievements of all sporting codes that have been successful this year.