President Cyril Ramaphosa says there will be arrests on state capture cases

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated there will be more arrests arising out of the Zondo Commission report into state capture. He said the people wanted law enforcement agencies to act now, but there were investigations underway and arrests would take place.

He said while they paid more than R1 billion for the Zondo Commission, they have cancelled contracts worth R86bn and assets worth R64bn have been forfeited to the state. Ramaphosa said the National Prosecuting Authority, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), the police and other agencies have been working on these cases. Law enforcement agencies have been following up on the recommendations and findings of the Zondo commission.

There will be arrests taking place, but the process was taking time. Monies have already been recovered from companies that were implicated in state capture. The state has recovered billions of rands from these companies.

“Where contracts that were not supposed to be entered into have been cancelled and I can count that it amounted to something like R86bn at some stage, which is a substantial amount of money,” said Ramaphosa. “On that salient part, on monies that are being recovered, taxes that are now being paid, contracts that are now being cancelled, asset forfeiture has been part of this process where well over R64bn worth of assets have been forfeited to the state,” he said. “This is what the people of South Africa ought to know. The commission cost over R1bn, but the recoveries have been way above what we paid in getting the commission underway and there are still going to be more recoveries, more arrests, there are investigations that are underway, our criminal justice agencies are busy with a number of those cases,” Ramaphosa said.

“Of course, as South Africans we want to see everything happening now and we want to see big names now and we want to see those things happening now. The findings of the commission were just two years ago and these things in the government system take time, but they are happening,” he continued. “Monies are being recovered and taxes are being paid. There is progress and all I will say is that, we should open our eyes and ears and we will see more.” Ramaphosa was on Tuesday answering questions from members of parliament on a range of issues when he was asked about investigations into state capture.

Ramaphosa handed the Zondo report and action plan to parliament in 2022. Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa wanted to know what action would be taken against people who are implicated in corruption related to the state capture project. The president said where there was evidence law enforcement agencies would act.

When law enforcement agencies take action they do it without fear or favour. There was also no political interference in the prosecution of cases, said Ramaphosa. He said he has publicly communicated this message to law enforcement agencies.

Ramaphosa said he agreed with members of parliament that they should provide more resources to the NPA, the police, the Hawks and the defence force. This will allow to improve their performance. [email protected]