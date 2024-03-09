Senior ANC members implicated in state capture included on party’s list to IEC

Senior ANC members who are implicated in state capture have been included in the ruling party’s list that was submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). The ANC has expressed concern about the leaking of the list of its candidates.

The IEC has said it will investigate the matter. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said on Saturday despite the leaking of the list the party will still brief the media on Monday on their list for Parliament. “We have noted with concern that ANC candidate lists that appear to emanate from the IEC online candidate nomination system are now circulating on social media. We have conveyed our concerns to the IEC about this unauthorised release of personal information in potential contravention of the Protection of Personal Information Act,” said Bhengu-Motsri.

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi told Newzroom Afrika that they were investigating the matter. He said the ANC has been in touch with them after it raised concern about this leak. “The party has been in touch with us to raise their disquiet the circulation of their list prematurely, including proliferation of personal information of candidates who appear on that list. The commission conveyed its regret to the party because it would seem the unauthorised distribution of that list emanated internally from the IEC. It is a person who released that list in an unauthorised manner because the period to release those lists has not yet come in terms of the timetable.

“We have instituted inquiries to try to establish the source of the distribution of that list because the commission takes a dim view of the circulation of personal information in circumstances where the time for making available party lists for purposes of objections has not arrived,” said Sheburi. Bhengu-Motsiri said earlier that the party had excluded four members who were implicated in the state capture report, but it has includes other members who implicated in the report. She did not mention the four members who were excluded from the list.

She said those who were implicated in the Zondo report appeared before the Integrity Commission, some were cleared and others were not. In the list former Minister Malusi Gigaba, who was implicated in state capture, is on the list. ANC national chairperson and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe was also implicated in the Zondo report, he has been included on the list.

Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa and deputy minister of defence Thabang Makwetla were also implicated in the report, but they are on the list after the special National Executive Committee approved it. Other than those implicated in the Zondo report, the list contains the names of ANC Veterans League President Snuki Zikalala, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke and former Deputy Minister Andries Nel, who has been at Luthuli House since the 2019 elections. ANC head of presidency Sibongile Besani made it to the list.