Prince Simakade's lawyers tell court how some misrepresented their Zulu royal family status, nominated King Misuzulu for throne

The legal team of Prince Simakade has outlined before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria how some of the people who took part in the May 14, 2021, meeting misrepresented themselves and claimed to be members of the Zulu royal family. He said some of the people took part in the meeting, which ended up nominating the then Prince Misuzulu to be the King of the Zulu nation.

PICS: Supporters & relatives of King Misuzulu have come out in their numbers to show their support at the ongoing case in the Pretoria High Court brought by Prince Simakade. Among those present are Prince Simphiwe, Prince Mthokozisi Mahlobo, Prince Africa & Prince Kwazikwenkosi. pic.twitter.com/oM9gargSdq — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 16, 2023 Prince Simakade’s lawyer, Allan Dobson SC (senior counsel), presented the attendance register on Monday to Judge Norman Davis, who is presiding over the case. Dobson's court arguments followed those of advocate Thabani Masuku SC who is representing Prince Mbonisi in the case. Prince Mbonisi wants the throne to go to Prince Buzabazi. In the main, Prince Simakade’s legal team points out that the processes that were followed to get King Misuzulu on the throne were flawed.

He is asking the court to set the recognition aside, saying even President Cyril Ramaphosa did not properly apply his mind on the matter before he issued the recognition certificate to King Misuzulu kaZwethini as he ignored letters from the late Princess Thembi, who was complaining about the processes followed. Prince Simakade is claiming to be the rightful heir to the throne on the basis that he is the firstborn son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, and he was traditionally adopted by the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, the great wife of the late King. However, Dobson admitted to the court that they had changed their strategy and were not asking the judge to declare Prince Simakade as the king of the Zulu nation.

Instead, they want the court to direct that all the processes be followed so that a correct decision regarding the throne is reached. While admitting that trying to determine who exactly are real members of the Zulu royal family would be a headache, Dobson said the actual members of the royal family are those who are from the last five kings of the Zulu nation. The kings are King Goodwill Zwelithini, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu, King Solomon, King Dinuzulu, and King Cetshwayo.

He said if someone is a brother or sister to King Cetshwayo or King Mpande, they are not included in the list of real royal family members who should sit in meetings and make decisions. It was for that reason that he said those of King Ndaba’s ancestry from the Egazini royal house had no right to take part in the meeting, which is now being contested in court. Dobson told the court that Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, a daughter of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was recorded in the register as having come from KwaKhangela Palace, yet she is from KwaPhindangene.