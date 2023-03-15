Public sector unions strike that caused huge disruption ends after deal reached

The Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council has announced that the strike in the public sector has ended after reaching an agreement with the unions. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Unions (Nehawu) has been on strike since last Monday leading to massive disruption of services in hospitals and other government departments in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Joe Phaahla have condemned the conduct of members of the unions who were causing disruption in hospitals. The government had also gone to court to seek an interdict against the striking employees. But the strike came to an end on Wednesday after an agreement was reached at the PSCBC.

Secretary-general of the PSCBC Frikkie de Bruin said this was a breakthrough. “The robust discussions and engagements continued through the weekend and culminated in a settlement agreement for the facilitation process,” said De Bruin. The breakthrough came after Nehawu, Denosa and Popcru and Sapu had discussed the matter.