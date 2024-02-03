President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged those who claim to have evidence of corruption against his deputy, Paul Mashatile, to report the matter to the police instead of handing him a dossier. Ramaphosa said government and Parliament have processes in place, including the Register of Members’ Interests which the official opposition can access to verify any information against any member of the Executive.

He said the issue of DA leader John Steenhuisen going to the Union Buildings to report Mashatile will not work. Steenhuisen was at the Union Buildings on Friday to hand over a document with allegations of corruption against Mashatile. This comes against the backdrop of several media reports of Mashatile’s alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

Mashatile has previously in Parliament denied allegations that he was involved in corruption. Ramaphosa said on Saturday if any party claims to have evidence against Mashatile they should report the matter to the police. “The Presidency has noted the statement by the DA at the Union Buildings, during which the party purportedly wanted to hand of a ‘docket’ containing allegations of criminality against Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

“Ordinarily the very first port of call for anyone with evidence of criminal wrongdoing against anyone should be the police, to lay criminal charges. Anyone who uses laying criminal charges as a threat to be activated if they don’t get some or other demanded political concession is obviously acting with a political motive,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. . “Any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the Deputy President should be tested and verified by competent authorities. As part of existing and rigorous measures to ensure probity and ethical conduct among public representatives, the Deputy President and all other members of the national executive signed the Executive Members Code of Ethics, which includes a sworn declaration of assets and income. “As Members of Parliament, Cabinet members also make similar oaths and declarations on Parliament’s Register of Members’ Interests. These are public documents to which the DA and all other interested parties have unfettered access.”

Steenhuisen has called for Ramaphosa to fire Mashatile for his alleged involvement in corruption. Mashatile was appointed deputy president in March last year. This followed his election as ANC deputy president in Nasrec in December 2022. He succeeded David Mabuza as the deputy president of the country.

Magwenya added that government was committed to fight against any form of corruption. It has set up institutions and agencies to crackdown on corruption against any individual or entity.