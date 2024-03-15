Ramaphosa will not allow disruption of milestone elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa says they will not allow the country to be held to ransom by people who are threatening violence and political instability if they don’t get their way in the elections. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said law enforcement agencies were ready to deal with anyone who threatens to disrupt the elections.

Some of the leaders of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party of former president Jacob Zuma have been threatening violence if the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) does not allow the party to contest the polls. MK party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile also threatened violence if they do not allow the party to have Zuma on the ballot paper. The IEC had previously indicated that the law was clear on candidates who are contesting elections.

People who have been convicted and sentenced to more 12 months in prison are not allowed to take part in the elections. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court for defying a court order. However, the IEC has allowed the public to object to some of the candidates of parties who have been nominated.

Magwenya was on Friday briefing the media when he said they will not allow any form of violence during the elections. “The security cluster has been seized with preparing for the elections and that preparation includes preparing for all possible scenarios that could arise in any part of the country and that includes KwaZulu-Natal. I guess, where really this question is coming from, is informed by the threats that we have repeatedly heard being made against the country should some decision or the other be taken, or not being taken or whatever that is considered to be unfavourable to a particular party. “The president has been quite clear on this matter that people who threaten mayhem during an election have no place in our democracy. We will even call on communities to reject those individuals and parties who are demonstrating their own bankruptcy of ideas by threatening violence.

“The elections are an important milestone in any democratic country and they should be observed in accordance to the established rules and they should be observed in a manner that respects everyone’s right to participate. “As the president has said in very clear terms, anybody who seeks to threaten the stability of these elections will be dealt with by law enforcement agencies who are attending to detailed plans to ensure we have safe elections,” said Magwenya. Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also warned those who are threatening violence ahead of the elections.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana announced in his Budget speech in February that they will allocate more funds to the police and the South African National Defence Force to prepare and safeguard the polls. There are more than 23,000 voting stations across the country.