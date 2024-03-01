Roger Jardine’s Change Starts Now party pulls out of elections

Roger Jardine’s Change Stats Now party has pulled out of the elections stating the election timetable of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following the judgment of the Constitutional Court. Jardine launched his party in December and two weeks ago he unveiled its manifesto in Kliptown, Soweto, where he promised to fix the economy.

The apex court this week rejected an application on IEC rules regarding new parties.This related to signatures required for new parties who are contesting the elections. Jardine said this has thrown his party out of the election race. He said when the party was formed it wanted to change the political landscape after many years of the African National Congress (ANC) not delivering services.

He said their research had shown that while 41% of the people will vote for the ANC, Change Starts Now wanted to work with like-minded parties. They have been working hard on the ground in the last few months to drum up support across the country ahead of the elections. “Unfortunately, the recent Constitutional Court ruling and the barriers it imposes on newly established political parties means Change Starts Now, like several other parties, faces a prejudicial, logistical timetable to qualify for the ballot,” said Jardine.

“We have therefore taken a decision that, while we believe that it is essential to give voters as much encouragement to vote by providing them with a range of options, in the interests of increasing the chances of political change, we offer support to political parties who share our values and the aspirations that we believe voters are looking for.” He said while ANC supporters were leaving the party other political parties still need to work together. He said his party wanted to build a state centred on ethical leaders who will drive change.