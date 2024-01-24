More than 300 parties registered with IEC

Voters will have options aplenty in the 2024 national and provincial elections, with over 350 parties registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). At least 27 of them registered with the electoral body between September and December last year.

Among the latest to have registered is the former president Jacob Zuma endorsed MK Party, the Transformation Alliance led by former acting Tshwane mayor Abel Tau, the SA Rainbow Alliance headed by former City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele, Gap Fixers of SA led by Sbu Mpisane, the ex-husband of businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane, Rise Mzansi led by Songezo Zibi and Change Starts Now led by businessman Roger Jardine. Zuma’s son Duduzane launched his party All Game Changers on January 1, also announcing – like his father – that he would not be canvassing nor voting for the ANC in the general election. He said the will of the voting majority had not translated into the benefit of people and this was due to subversion by both political and business leaders.

The party’s manifesto calls for “significant collaboration between business and society to ensure solutions to challenges that are in the interests of all”. Terry Tselane, executive chairperson of the Institute of Elections Management Services in Africa, said not all parties registered with the IEC do so to contest at a national level. “Some register to contest in the municipal elections and others to contest in one municipality or province.

“It depends on the strength of the political party. Hopefully we do not find the ballot paper is so long or that has multiple pages to the extent that it can confuse the voter,” Tselane said. He said that some political parties had identified gaps in society that they believe will make them competitive. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said a maturing democracy would give voters fewer, quality choices and not a ballot with five pages.

“The courts have made a decision regarding independent candidates but this approach does not serve the electorate, it adds to the confusion and it creates more upheaval for the IEC. It is open to corruption and makes verification more difficult.” Seepe said there were concerns that the IEC may find itself permanently engaged in court processes as parties or independent candidates contested whether the process was carried out lawfully. Another analyst, Thabani Khumalo said he was expecting more spoiled votes at the next election as a result of a longer ballot paper.

“It is good to have alternatives and more options for a democracy, but longer ballots will lead to confusion. “There is definitely the possibility of the next elections having the most spoiled votes ever and this may lead to the threat of litigation.” He said there were also concerns that the IEC may not have the time to prepare for the elections and the logistics involved.