SACP shocked at death of former leader, Important Mkhize

The SACP in Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal has paid tribute to one of its former leaders, Important Mkhize, who died on Sunday. The party said it was shocked to learn of Mkhize’s death. Mkhize led the SACP, trade union Saccawu and was a member of the provincial legislature in the province.

It said Mkhize was part of the struggle for liberation over many years. He got involved in the Struggle when it was not fashionable to do so. It said Mkhize lived a simple life and did not want to be associated with material things. His work was to improve the lives of the people. At the height of state repression in the 1980s Mkhize was part of the United Democratic Front activists that were reviving the ANC and mobilising communities in the province.

Mkhize was also dedicated to helping the poor and this was reflected in his work as chairperson of the portfolio committee on human settlements in the provincial legislature. “He led by example, abhorred crass materialism and lived a humble life of a communist, reflected in his overall behaviour imbued with communist character. Comrade Important (Mkhize) is a product of the struggles of the people against the oppressive and exploitative regimes in South Africa who through his profound selflessness rose within the ranks of the SACP, thus becoming the deputy provincial secretary of the Moses Mabhida Province in 2009. “He played a pivotal and central role under the leadership of the provincial secretary, Themba Mthembu, to rebuild structures of the SACP and growing its membership, ensuring that the party is rooted in the masses, visible on the ground and organically linked with the people,” said the SACP.

But his work was also recorded during his time as a leader of Saccawu. He managed to grow the union. This was during the difficult days of the struggle when leaders were targeted. Mkhize remained a loyal member of the SACP for many years. The party said it has lost a selfless and committed leader in Mkhize.