SIU to investigate alleged corruption at KZN Film Commission

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to probe allegations of "serious" maladministration, corruption, fraud, and malpractice at the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (KZNFC). This is after allegations emerged about the commission that it was deeply involved in corruption and maladministration.

This includes procuring and contracting qualified companies to partner and also invest with KZNFC in the development and operation of the KZN studios, including the commission’s investment in studios. “The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by KZNFC or the State. “The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of KZNFC, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity,” it explained in a statement.

The SIU confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed Proclamation R.4539 of March 22 authorising the SIU to go ahead with the investigations and also recover financial losses suffered by the state or KZNFC. According to the SIU, the proclamation will cover allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between July 1, 2017 and March 22, 2024. This is the date of the publication of the proclamation on July 1, 2017, and after the date of the proclamation that is relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts being investigated.