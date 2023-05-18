KZN Film Commission calls for emerging film entrepreneurs to apply for funding

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission has created the KZN Film Fund which is targeting film production companies from the province with the aim of assisting emerging film entrepreneurs. KZN Film Commission CEO, Victor Senna said the funding focuses on four broad categories which consist of development funding, production funding, marketing and distribution and markets and festivals.

“KZN Film fund is an enhanced strategy aimed directly at helping these emerging businesses survive during the start-up phase, the stage at which they are most vulnerable. “It is also aimed to assist and ensure filmmakers, producers and industry entrepreneurs’ businesses experience sustainable development and growth. “It is to also transform the industry and afford opportunities to entry-level and emerging filmmakers that have previously been unable to tell their stories,” said Senna.

He said there is a criteria that each entrepreneur needs to follow and qualify under in order to enter for the KZN Film fund. KZN Film Commission CEO Victor Senna picture:supplied “To qualify for production funding, 50% of the total production budget must be spent in KwaZulu-Natal. “Where it is not possible to spend 50% of the production budget in KwaZulu-Natal, the Commission may consider supporting a project for up to 25% of the production budget spent in KwaZulu-Natal, subject to the funding ceiling in the category.

“South African filmmakers, producers, directors, and co-production companies, may submit funding applications to our open call that is currently open until the 15th of July. “We have the development fund, production fund and post-production fund that are open for applications. The conditions are contained in each of the application forms,” said Senna. He said with the lockdown still in effect, the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission has revised the funding schedule for the financial year 2022 and 2023, funding cycle opens from 24 April - 15 July 2023.

“Correspondence regarding the outcome of the application will be sent through the email address provided in the application form. “In each category of funding, only one funding application per organisation, individual or company will be considered in each call for applications,” said Senna. Application forms can be downloaded from the KZNFilm website at www.kznfilm.co.za under the funding tab.