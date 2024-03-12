‘Siya Kolisi makes black people slaves of the whites’ - MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile

In an interview on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA, uMkhonto weSizwe Party youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile came out with guns blazing. He accused Springbok captain and ‘SA’s head boy’, Siya Kolisi of making black people slaves for white people.

The episode which aired on Monday, March 11, already has over 35,000 views with close to 500 comments. Khanyile is a former student leader, activist, and one of the leaders of the #FeesMustFall protests. Talking to DJ Sbu, he said black people have heroes like Siya Kolisi and that one cannot put such an athlete on a pedestal and make him a hero because he does not deserve such praise, as it is unearned.

Kolisi, according to the MK Party youth leader, fundamentally does not represent anything that has to do with black people. “He makes black people slaves of white people. Is Siya Kolisi a field Negro or a house one?” Khanyile asked. He added that the country should not be proud of him.

“You know after celebrating the rugby, (SA’s Rugby World Cup win) when the buses were moving around the suburbs of Cape Town, there were black and white people. “But immediately when the bus went to Khayelitsha, all the white people remained behind. Siya Kolisi went alone. It’s on Google, search it if you want.” Khanyile also said senior African National Congress (ANC) members faced serious allegations of corruption hanging over their heads, including Police Minister Bheki Cele, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula.

A majority of the YouTube comments praise the interview and say that Khanyile is a great leader and an obvious pick for the MK party. Other netizens (internet users) were not as impressed: “This guy is a liability to the MK. He could have made his point without lying. The bus never went to Khayelitsha but kwaLanga with all the players. It went to kwaLanga even after 2019 victory with all players present,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter user), Lunga_26.