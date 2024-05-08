South Africans are suffering from stress due to the upcoming elections - expert

As South Africa approaches the general elections amid economic woes and utility shortages, many people are experiencing increased stress and worry. This is according to mental health expert and founder of Brain Harmonics, Kerry Rudman.

“In times of socio-political and economic upheaval, it’s crucial to recognise the impact that external stressors can have on mental health,” said Rudman. The convergence of political instability, economic downturns, and ongoing utility issues has had a negative impact on the mental health of individuals and communities throughout the country. In response, mental health professionals are banding together to promote awareness and offer assistance to those affected.

The upcoming elections, which will take place against the backdrop of economic instability, compounded by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, have added another layer of worry to many South Africans. The uncertainty around political outcomes, combined with concerns about socio-economic stability and availability of essential services, has contributed to a widespread sense of uneasiness and unease, said Rudman. In addition, the ongoing issues of power and water outages have put a tremendous strain on households and businesses, disrupting daily routines and heightening emotions of vulnerability and irritation.

As citizens face the realities of unpredictable utility services, the impact on mental health and wellbeing becomes more apparent. “The cumulative effects of uncertainty, financial strain, and infrastructure challenges can contribute to heightened levels of anxiety, depression, and burnout among individuals and communities,” said Rudman. Recognising the need of comprehensive assistance and solutions, mental health professionals emphasise the value of resilience-building tactics and easily accessible stress-management resources.