Police warned about political affiliations during the elections

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has issued a stern warning to officers who align themselves with political parties during the elections on May 29. Speaking to the media after meeting with 3 000 senior officers ranking from captains upwards, Mkhwanazi emphasised police neutrality, especially during elections, reminding them that the only political right they have is voting – and nothing else.

Mkhwanazi warned the officers that any negligence of their responsibilities would come at a cost. The meeting aimed to gauge their performances and account for all the shortfalls that needed drastic and urgent improvements, he said, adding that he took the opportunity to remind them of their mandate and responsibilities. Mkhwanazi reminded the officers that they are the hope of communities and any negligence of their responsibilities could exact a price.

“We took the opportunity to address police officers about the expectations of the people of this province and the country at large during the elections. “As police officers, we have a mandate to create a safe and secure environment for the inhabitants of this country. We have to deliver on that mandate, even during the election period. Police officers must never align themselves with politics and must be apolitical and neutral at all times.” Mkhwanazi added that officers must treat all political parties equally and without favouritism.

He warned the officers that they cannot campaign for any political party, or be seen as an active member of any political party. The officers were welcome to bring back their uniform and wear the coloured T-shirts of the political party of their choice should they wish to align themselves with it, he said. KZN Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi also warned the officers that they could not be a police officer and a politician at the same time. As police officers they serve South Africans through the government of the day, he said.

“If the political landscape changes after May 29, there will still be the SAPS and police officers will serve in that administration as if nothing has changed,” explained Mkhwanazi. There were incidents during the local government elections where some police officers were found to have campaigned to become councillors while still in the employ of the SAPS, he said. On election policing, Mkhwanazi announced that they were ready and their operational plans at all levels were in motion and thus far the province was stable.

For operational reasons, Mkhwanazi would not reveal the number of officers that would be deployed for the elections. However, with more than 17 000 police officers in the province and personnel capacitation from the national head office, who will be on the ground, law and order, peace and stability will be maintained, Mkhwanazi said. Police were part of the signing ceremony where political parties in the province vowed to tolerate each other, to be peaceful, and to respect the rule of law. Mkhwanazi urged all political parties to respect their oath and walk the talk.