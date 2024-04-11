State capture accused back on ANC Parliament list

African National Congress (ANC) leaders who have been accused of state capture are still on the party’s list. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) released the final list of parties contesting the elections in line with its timetable.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, National Executive Committee (NEC) members Zizi Kodwa, Malusi Gigaba and deputy minister of defence and military veterans Thabang Makwetla are among members of the ruling party who were accused of state capture. Last month, the ANC said some of their members appeared before the Integrity Commission and were cleared by the commission to contest for seats in Parliament. All the members who are accused of allegations related to state capture feature high on the list of the ANC.

In the final list that was released by the IEC following the objection period, the ANC kept Mantashe, Kodwa, Makwetla and Gigaba on the list. This would mean that they are likely to serve as members of the national legislature. Mantashe is Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy and Kodwa is Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Gigaba served in the previous administration as Minister of Public Enterprises and later as Minister of Finance. However, he did not return to Parliament after the 2019 elections and was redeployed at Luthuli House. He is back on the list of the ANC.

Parliament had also said it had acted against those who had been fingered in the Zondo Commission report. The former speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had referred matters to the Ethics Committee where most of the current members of parliament implicated in state capture were cleared of wrongdoing. The former speaker had a run in with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after the latter accused parliament of failing to act on the recommendations and findings of the report.