Who’s going to Parliament? A peek at the ANC’s nomination list

The African National Congress (ANC) is deploying some of its senior leaders to Parliament after the elections, but some of the veterans of the party are retiring. ANC head of organising, Mdumiseni Ntuli will lead a group of new members to the National Assembly in the next term.

Ntuli was deployed to Luthuli House after the party’s national conference in 2022. Former Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane, ex-Limpopo MEC for Sport Tandi Moraka, ANC Youth League first deputy secretary-general Tsakani Shiviti and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke are on the list to Parliament. ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala is also on the list. Former South African ambassador to Cuba, Justice Piitso has been included on the list as part of new members of Parliament for the ANC.

Ex-Fees Must Fall leaders Nompendulo Mlkhatshwa and Fasiha Hassan will reunite in Parliament. Mkhatshwa has been a member of Parliament since 2019 and is chairing the portfolio committee on higher education. Hassan was elected to the ANC National Executive Committee at the Nasrec conference in 2022. She is currently a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature. South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) leader Richard Hlophe is on the list of new members going to Parliament.

Ministers who are on the list include Aaron Motsoaledi, Blade Nzimande, Senzo Mchunu, Enoch Godongwana, Thoko Didiza, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Bheki Cele, Mondli Gungubele, Ronald Lamola and Sihle Zikalala. But some of the party members who were implicated in the Zondo report into State Capture have been included on the list to Parliament. Ministers Zizi Kodwa, and Gwede Mantashe were mentioned in the Zondo report, but the ANC said some of their members went to the party’s Integrity Commission and were cleared.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula are part of a group of senior leaders of the ANC who are retiring after the polls. Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pam Tshwete is also retiring after the elections. National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo and Minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma are also not coming back to Parliament.

However, there are also a number of serving members of the ANC in Parliament who are not on the list and this includes the chairpersons of the portfolio committees. However, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel and long-serving ANC parliamentarian Mandla Mandela are not on the list of members to Parliament. The ANC is not the only party that submitted its list to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).