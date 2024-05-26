Thousands expected in Benoni for DA’s ‘We Can Rescue SA’ final rally before elections

Thousands of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters were on Sunday morning streaming into the Willowmoore Stadium in Benoni where the official opposition party is hosting its final ‘We Can Rescue SA’ rally before voting day on Wednesday. Before 10am, long queues of DA supporters had started flocking into the stadium where a powerful sound system was banging loud music and adverts.

The rally in Benoni is set to be addressed by DA leader John Steenhuisen and provincial leader Solly Msimanga, who is the Gauteng Premier candidate for the DA. It’s song and dance in Gauteng as thousands of #DemocraticAlliance members stream into the Willowmoore Stadium, in Benoni for the blue party’s final "We Can Rescue SA" rally.

Attendees at the much-hyped rally, drawn from different parts of the province, including DA chief whip in the National Assembly Siviwe Gwarube. On Saturday, the ANC and the EFF held their final election rallies at the FNB Stadium and the Peter Mokaba Stadiums respectively. The parties made big promises to the electorate in their final push votes, with the EFF promising significant increases in child support and pension grants, while the ANC promised voters it would lead in the seventh administration with integrity, while promising jobs for young people and that it would stick with its black economic empowerment policy.

The DA in a media advisory said: “All systems are in place for Sunday 26 May, when the DA will hold its ‘We Can Rescue SA’ closing rally in Benoni. “DA Leader John Steenhuisen will deliver his call to action ahead of the elections next week,” the party which governs the Western Cape said in an advisory. South African music sensations Big Zulu, The Parlotones, Lloyd Cele, Oscar Mbo, Sunset Sweatshop and Ricus Nel are expected to perform at the rally.