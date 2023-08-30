United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the coup in Gabon and called on all parties to solve their differences through dialogue. He said the use of force or military action was not the way to solve the post-election crisis.

Ousted President Ali Bongo was declared the winner of last weekend’s elections, where he secured a third term. But the military took over the state and said it was cancelling the results of the elections. Guterres said he stands with the people of Gabon during this time of crisis.

The UN chief also called on the military in Gabon to ensure the safety of Bongo and his family. This is the seventh coup in Africa in the last three years. Most of the coups have taken place in West Africa. The Economic Community of West African States was caught in a standoff with the military junta in Niger after it overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum.

After Ecowas threatened to intervene by sending a military force, Mali and Burkina Faso, which are run by military regimes, said this would be a declaration of war. Guterres said on Wednesday that this was the time for all parties to sit down and resolve the post-election crisis. Spokesperson for Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said the UN boss hoped a solution would be found.