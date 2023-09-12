WATCH: Floyd Shivambu warns IFP against infighting after Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu has cautioned the leadership and members of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) not to engage in factional battles after the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. According to Shivambu, if all members of the party want to honour Buthelezi’s legacy, they must avoid the temptation adding that the IFP is central to a coalition government next year.

Shivambu made the remarks on Tuesday at KwaPhindangene where he led the EFF’s delegation to mourn the late Zulu traditional prime minister who died aged 95 last Saturday. WATCH: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's son, Prince Zuzifa, recalls the difficulty he went through while he was studying at the University of Zululand when there were meetings to disrupt his visits to the institutions. He mentioned Penuel Maduna and Nobleman "Mzala" Nxumalo. @IOL pic.twitter.com/lx77ggwdsQ — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 12, 2023 He recalled how the EFF’s leadership met Buthelezi in 2014 to apologise for controversial remarks they had made while still members of the ANC Youth League. “Do not use this opportunity … to cause internal strife and fights. The IFP is a solid organisation. It has a role to play here in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It must stand for what it stands for, it must not be divided with people fighting each other. You know how to handle your own issues. “Don’t destroy the organisation, because if you do, you destroy the legacy of Umntwana ka Phindangene,” he said. He highlighted that the IFP will be needed after next year’s provincial and national elections as there will be a change of guard at the provincial and national levels.

NEWS: EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu cautions the IFP that the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi should bot cause internal fights as the party will be needed next to form a government after next year's elections. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Ee7yihQHaj — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 12, 2023 “You must have this organisation solid because generally what is going to happen in 2024 there is going to be a government that is not led by a party that is leading now. “So, next year in KwaZulu-Natal there will be a different government. The IFP and the EFF and all other strategic organisations will be playing an important role. “And definitely not the ANC, that is where we are going, so the IFP must remain steadfast in terms of what it stands for,” he added.