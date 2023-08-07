WATCH: Grand send-off for EFF supporter who fell and died at FNB Stadium

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held a grand funeral for one of its supporters who tragically fell and died from the fifth level of the FNB stadium during the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations last month. Mavothane Moses Mazamolela from Sebokeng Township, south of Johannesburg died when he fell from level five to level two at the FNB Stadium on July 29 while the EFF held a grand celebration in honour of its 10th anniversary. The 95,000 seater stadium was filled to capacity.

At the time, Gauteng police confirmed that an inquest docket into the supporters’ death was opened and police were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. It is believed Mazamolela was dancing when he fell over from the stands of the stadium. The EFF pledged to pay for his funeral costs. The funeral was held on Saturday.

Today in Sebokeng, the EFF laid to rest one of its own, Mavothane Moses Mazamolela. Moses passed away after an unfortunate fall at FNB Stadium at the 10th Anniversary Rally.



May your soul rest in perfect peace Fighter! pic.twitter.com/X37gJ1MGRf — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 5, 2023 The EFF pulled out all the stops for Mazamolela’s funeral with his personalised coffin draped with the party’s flag and the procession led by luxury vehicles and motorbikes. EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and EFF member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi led the party’s presence at the funeral. At the time of his death, the EFF leadership pledged to visit the family of the deceased, and take care of all funeral arrangements in honour of his life, “as someone who formed part of the historic celebration of our movement.”