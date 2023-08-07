Independent Online
Independent Online
Independent Online

Monday, August 7, 2023

WATCH: Grand send-off for EFF supporter who fell and died at FNB Stadium

The EFF sponsored and attended the funeral of Mavothane Moses Mazamolela, a supporter who fell to his death at the FNB Stadium during the party's 10th birthday celebrations in July. Photo: SUPPLIED/EFF

Published 46m ago

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held a grand funeral for one of its supporters who tragically fell and died from the fifth level of the FNB stadium during the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations last month.

Mavothane Moses Mazamolela from Sebokeng Township, south of Johannesburg died when he fell from level five to level two at the FNB Stadium on July 29 while the EFF held a grand celebration in honour of its 10th anniversary. The 95,000 seater stadium was filled to capacity.

At the time, Gauteng police confirmed that an inquest docket into the supporters’ death was opened and police were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed Mazamolela was dancing when he fell over from the stands of the stadium.

The EFF pledged to pay for his funeral costs. The funeral was held on Saturday.

The EFF pulled out all the stops for Mazamolela’s funeral with his personalised coffin draped with the party’s flag and the procession led by luxury vehicles and motorbikes.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and EFF member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi led the party’s presence at the funeral.

At the time of his death, the EFF leadership pledged to visit the family of the deceased, and take care of all funeral arrangements in honour of his life, “as someone who formed part of the historic celebration of our movement.”

“The EFF is aware of the unfortunate passing of an attendee to the 10th Anniversary Rally at FNB Stadium, who according to reports, fell to his death on the day of the event from one of the stands. We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and pray that his soul rests in eternal peace,” the party said at the time.

[email protected]

IOL

