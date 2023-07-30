EFF pledges to pay funeral costs of supporter who fell to death at FNB Stadium

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who celebrated their 10th anniversary at a massive rally in FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, have offered to pay for the funeral of its supporter who fell to his death on Saturday. The supporter, who had joined more than 95,000 others at the stadium in celebration of the red berets anniversary, allegedly fell from level five to level two at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Gauteng police confirmed that an inquest docket into the supporters’ death was opened and police were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. It is believed the man was dancing when he fell over from level five in the stands of the stadium. “The EFF is aware of the unfortunate passing of an attendee to the 10th Anniversary Rally at FNB Stadium, who according to reports, fell to his death on the day of the event from one of the stands. We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and pray that his soul rests in eternal peace.

“The leadership of the EFF will visit the family of the deceased, and take care of all funeral arrangements in honour of his life, as someone who formed part of the historic celebration of our movement,” the party said in a statement on Sunday evening. The party issued a statement to thank the people of South Africa, the continent and the world, for forming part of the EFF 10th Anniversary Rally, and all of its celebrations in the lead up to the historic rally at FNB Stadium. The party had been on a celebratory trail in the last few weeks in honour of its 10th anniversary.

The Road To FNB Stadium was marked by philanthropic, developmental and educational projects by the EFF. These included, infrastructural development of old age homes, orphanages and disability centres across all nine provinces of South Africa. The EFF further donated R100 000 to all of these centres, to cater for their most immediate needs. These centres have now been adopted by the EFF and will remain as sites where the EFF made contributions to. Additional to this, the EFF launched a Stage play titled Leruo, which reflected on the history of the EFF and the prevailing socio-economic conditions confronting the society.