despite his falling out with the ruling party.





"I’m here to speak on behalf of the dejected masses of our people, I speak on behalf of the landless people, the unemployed youth, the fees must fall generation, the security guards, domestic workers, farmworkers, cleaners, waiters and waitresses, the shopkeepers, petrol attendants, teachers,nurses, soldiers, police, government employees, the black middle class working in the racist white firms and all those who are paid lower salaries," Malema said.





He went on to lambast those members of the liberation movement who turned their back on Madikizela-Mandela during some of the darkest periods of her life and praised the individuals and organisations that stood by her.





"Mama, some of those who sold you to the regime are here and are crying louder than all of us who stood by you. The UDF cabal that distance itself from you is here crying crocodile tears after disowning you at a critical moment hoping the regime will finish you off," he said.





