WATCH: Zuma’s decision is disruptive, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has accused former president Jacob Zuma of being disruptive and working with opponents of the ruling party to dislodge it. He said the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was not an accident but an attempt to use the struggle credentials of MK to win support.

He also warned against Zuma’s pronouncements against the electoral process in the country. The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended former president Jacob Zuma after declaring support for another political party.

Video: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL pic.twitter.com/fgv4Ffm03z — IOL News (@IOL) January 29, 2024 For many years the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has run fair and credible elections. During elections votes were counted in the presence of party agents and international observers.

There should not be any doubt thrown around the credibility of the electoral process. Mbalula’s comments followed Zuma’s claims recently that the elections could be rigged. However, that was dismissed by the IEC, and Mbalula has also denied this claim by the former president.

“The JZ-party project aims to cast doubt on our entire constitutional democracy. The ANC categorically rejects the dangerous suggestion that our electoral system can and will be manipulated. The Independent Electoral Committee is one of the most trusted public institutions. The entire voting and counting process is monitored by party agents from all competing parties and international observers who have repeatedly declared our elections to be free and fair,” said Mbalula. He said they would not allow Zuma to have it both ways by saying he would not vote for the ANC, but on the other hand, he was campaigning for another party. “Former president Jacob Zuma is actively impugning the integrity of the ANC and campaigning to dislodge the ANC from power, while claiming that he has not terminated his membership. This conduct is irreconcilable with the spirit of organisational discipline and letter of the ANC Constitution,” said Mbalula.

Zuma has been campaigning under the MK Party flag. MK is among the political parties that were registered between June 29 and September 18, 2023, to contest the elections. The party’s decision comes after its members called for action against Zuma for breaching their constitution.