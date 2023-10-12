22-year-old woman bags life-changing R5.6 million Lotto jackpot

A 22-year-old woman has won over R5 million in the Lotto jackpot. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the person won R5,632,222.30. from the October 7 draw.

Ithuba confirmed that the winner had already claimed their prize. “At the tender age of 22, she has just embarked on her journey into the world of Lotto, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life,” said Ithuba in a statement. The winner recently completed her studies and plans to build a “beautiful home for her mother.”

A dream, she said, that she has held close to her heart for years. “This remarkable act of love and gratitude is a heart-warming testament to the strength of family bonds and the power of dreams realised through the National Lottery,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. In addition, the winner plans to spoil herself with a luxury holiday, something she said she was not able to afford.

"This win represents the very core of what the National Lottery stands for — a vehicle for dreams, hope, and transformation,“ said Mabuza. “We are thrilled to see someone as young as 22, with a heart full of love for her family, use her winnings to uplift and make life better for her mother. “This heart-warming and inspiring story shows how the Lotto can be a source of positive change.