Family holiday on the cards for KwaZulu-Natal resident who bagged R2.6 million Lotto jackpot

A KwaZulu-Natal man has bagged over R2.6 million in the Lotto jackpot. According to National Lottery Ithuba the winner is a regular player of the Lotto and Powerball games and this is his first big win.

The self-employed KZN resident spent R120 on the quick-pick ticket. He walks away with a total of R2,612, 204,20 from the September 20 draw. According to Ithuba the winner was informed of his win, after receiving an email from his bank.

The first thing he did was share the good news with his wife. The winnings have been earmarked to take the family on holiday. “Already a contributor to charitable causes, our winner will also share some of his winnings with those less fortunate,” said Ithuba in a statement.

Having “always hoped” he would strike it lucky, the winner said he played the Lottery games once a week and never spent more than R160 on a ticket. He also intends on continuing with his work. “As the operator of the National Lottery, we understand the extent to which a big win changes peoples’ lives,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“It is, therefore, a privilege to be a part of this winner’s journey and to support him in whatever way needed. May his stroke of luck contribute to a financially secure future for him and his family.” At the end of August a 55-year-old man won a life-changing R26 million Lotto jackpot. He said his played the Lottery games at least three times a week.