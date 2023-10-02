Someone’s October kicked off with a R10 million Lotto jackpot. Was it you?

Someone bagged over R10 million in Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot. The September 30 draw had one winner who will walk away with an amount of R10,303,318.20 million.

The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner had not come forward to claim their prize. Last month, Ithuba said two winners had come forward to claim their life-changing jackpot prize money. One of them was a 52-year-old construction worker, originally from the Western Cape who won millions in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.

The winning ticket worth R32,785,982.10 million was from draw 2360, held on August 16, 2023. “This life-altering win has provided a new chapter in the fortunate winner's life, promising a brighter future filled with endless possibilities,” said Ithuba in a statement. The second big winner was also from Western Cape.

The housewife won 16,565,209.00 millionLotto jackpot from the September 16 draw. “Her unexpected fortune is sure to bring about a wave of positive change and exciting opportunities.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are overjoyed to celebrate these two life-changing jackpot wins.