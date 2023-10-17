A ‘mind-boggling’ combined R190m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

The National Lottery Ithuba said the Powerball jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw is an estimated R128 million. “As if that weren't enough to set pulses racing, the PowerBall Plus draw promises an estimated jackpot of R60 million,” Ithuba said in a statement.

“This staggering combined total means that a mind-boggling R190million is now up for grabs for eager South African players,” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said. “This is a milestone that transcends the ordinary. We are thrilled to offer South African players the chance to seize life-altering sums of money,” she said. “This isn't just about playing; it's about making dreams come true, and we're committed to making those dreams a reality.”

Explaining the process, Mabuza said the winning numbers are chosen through an Official Draw process, where a Random Number Generator ensures that the selection is entirely impartial. “This process unfolds right after ticket sales are closed.” After the tv draw show at 9pm, Mabuza said “meticulous calculations” determine the number of winners.