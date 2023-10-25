After 22 consecutive roll-overs, the R64 million Powerball Plus jackpot has been won

After 22 consecutive roll-overs the Powerball Plus jackpot was won on Friday. The October 20 draw paid out a whopping R64,379,928.80.

According to National Lottery Ithuba one person won the jackpot and purchased their ticket via the FNB banking app. The winner has claimed their prize according to Ithuba. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said, "We are always ecstatic to witness the life-changing moments that winning such a significant amount brings to our players.“

There was plenty of excitement last week as two people bagged the R128 million Powerball jackpot from the October 17 draw. Both winners purchased their tickets via the online banking platforms, Absa and FNB. Each person walked away with R64,460,746.18.

The Absa winner said she was looking forward to buying her dream home after renting and donating to five charities close to her heart. While the FNB winner also plans on buying a home, he told Ithuba that he envisages building a thriving business, a dream he has nurtured for years, and investing his money. In addition, he said that he knew deep down that he would one day win the lottery.