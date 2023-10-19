Days of renting are over as winner of R64 million Powerball jackpot plans to buy herself a house

One of the winners who won over R64 million in the Powerball jackpot has claimed her prize. Two people bagged the R128 million Powerball in the October 17 draw.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, both winners had won using the banking platform; one was FNB and the other was Absa. The woman who bought her ticket via the Absa banking app told Ithuba that the most she had previously won in the Powerball was R800. “The winning streak hit a crescendo when she used the same numbers for three consecutive draws.

“On the third attempt, destiny smiled upon her, transforming her into a multi-millionaire overnight,” said Ithuba in a statement. The winner told Ithuba, “I'm still coming to terms with the reality of this win. It’s beyond my wildest dreams.” With her winnings, the woman plans on buying herself a house.

A dream she said she cherished for a long time while renting. In addition to donating to five charities that are close to her heart, she also plans on investing a substantial portion of her winnings. The winners also plan on continuing to work.

She told fellow lottery enthusiasts, “Don’t stop believing; it can happen!” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are over the moon to witness dreams being realised through the National Lottery. “This win is a testament to the hopes and dreams we seek to fulfil for our loyal players.”