Check your tickets! Someone from Durban has won R74m in the Powerball jackpot

Durban – Someone from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has won over R74 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased in Durban and the ‘lucky player’ won R74 155 218.50.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ithuba has urged players to check their tickets and proceed to their nearest National Lottery regional office to process their winnings. “Following a series of roll-overs, it is with great excitement and pleasure for the Ithuba team to welcome the latest PowerBall Plus multi-millionaire,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “As always, the team looks forward to providing our winner with exceptional service and helping him/her into their new normal.”

Mabuza said the winner would receive their winnings tax free between 48 to 72 hours after presenting the winning ticket. “A team of financial advisors and psychologists will be on standby to offer the winner advice on a series of portfolio investment opportunities, as well as trauma counselling,” concluded Mabuza. Durban is no stranger to lottery winners.

Story continues below Advertisement

In February this year, one of the biggest Powerball jackpots – R167 million – was won by a Ballito resident. The 67-year-old businessman won the February 11 draw. He spent R150 for his ticket and opted for a quick-pick.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winner told Ithuba he planned to travel and not make any drastic changes to his life. Last month someone from KZN won R142 562.80 in the October 14 Powerball draw. Ithuba said the person missed the Powerball jackpot by one number.

The winner, a boilermaker who works as a contractor, told Ithuba that he had prayed and thanked God when he had won. “He plans to do a family ceremony for his relatives, and also plans to build a house for his family.” But don’t despair, Friday’s PowerBall jackpot is estimated at R115 million, after Tuesday night’s roll-over.